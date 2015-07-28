FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's Domino's Pizza on track as H1 profits rise 31 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's Domino's Pizza on track as H1 profits rise 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit 32 million stg versus 24.5 million stg a year ago

* Uk lfl sales up 10 percent, interest operations showed improvement yoy

* Losses in germany reduced from 4.7 million stg in 2014 to 1.8 million stg

* Board is confident in the full year outcome, expectations unchanged

* Expect to open at least 50 uk stores over the full year

* Interim dividend per share 9.00p, up 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
