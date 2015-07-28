FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orange CEO says French mobile consolidation unlikely till 2016
July 28, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orange CEO says French mobile consolidation unlikely till 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard says on a conference call after second-quarter results:

* Unlikely that French market will consolidate before 700 megahertz mobile auction later this year but talks may restart next year

* No plans to enter South Africa or Nigeria markets since would be too big

* Group could look at further small acquisitions in central and west africa after it completes deal with Bharti now being discussed

* No plans to increase invesment in content rights despite move by rival Altice into French TV via deal to buy news channel BFM (Reporting By Leila Abboud)

