BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange Q2 net profit per share drops to 0.07 euros

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA :

* Announced on Monday, Q2 consolidated net profit at 5.4 million euros versus 13.4 million euros ($14.82 million) year ago

* Q2 net profit per share at 0.07 euros versus 0.22 euros per share year ago

* Q2 group’s turnover at 18.5 million euros versus 26.8 million euros year ago

* Says group’s turnover declined due to decrease in trading activity and capitalization of the Secutrities Market, as well as reduced corporate events from listed companies

