BRIEF-Audio Visual Enterprises SA proceeds with 12 mln euros share capital increase

July 28 (Reuters) - Audio Visual Enterprises SA :

* Announced on Monday that increases its share capital by 12 million euros ($13.28 million) by issuing 17.14 million new preferred shares without voting rights

* Says the issue price of the new shares to be at 0.70 euros per share, not to be listed in Athens Stock Exchange

* Sets the privilege of the preferred over the common shares, only to the preferential return of paid by the holders of preference shares capital from the liquidation of assets, including participation in any premium amounts possibly paid

* Provides holders of these preferred shares the right to convert into common shares with voting right at any time within the period of five years from their issuance and sets the conversion ratio at 1:1

* Sets mandatory conversion of these preferred shares into common shares with voting right at the end of five years from their issuance

* Sets availability of the new preferred shares with cancellation of pre-emption rights of the existing shareholders as follows: a) for an amount of 1.17 million euros, in favor company’s shareholder “Doson Investments Company”, through capitalization of cash facility, already been paid by the latter to the company, b) for the amount of 10.83 million euros, in favor of “Doson Investments Company” in cash

