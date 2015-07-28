FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Naturhouse Health SA H1 net profit up 2.4 pct at 13.3 mln euros yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Naturhouse Health SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 sales up 0.3 pct at 52.6 million euros ($58.20 million) year on year

* H1 EBITDA up 1.3 pct at 19.4 million euros year on year

* H1 net profit up 2.4 pct at 13.3 million euros year on year

* Says at end of H1 has 2,046 health centers versus 1,954 at end of H1 2014

* Plans to distribute an interim dividend for fiscal year 2015 of 3 million euros (0.05 euro gross per share) on Sept. 4 ahead of its initial forecast

$1 = 0.9038 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
