BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q2 net profit rises by 312 pct to 104.6 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Banca Ifis SpA :

* Q2 net profit 104.6 million euros ($115.38 million) versus 25.4 million euros, up 312 percent year on year

* Q2 net interest income + fees 193.5 million euros, up 162.8 percent year on year

* Q2 reversal of provision 397,000 euros versus reversal of provision 79,000 euros year ago

* Q2 net profit from financial activities 182.7 million euros, up 200.2 percent year on year

* CEO Giovanni Bossi says "Expecting to raise dividend per share by 10 to 15 percent in 2015" ($1 = 0.9065 euros)