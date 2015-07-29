FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lafarge sees 2015 market growth of 1-4 percent and higher prices overall
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 29, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lafarge sees 2015 market growth of 1-4 percent and higher prices overall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Lafarge Q2 EBITDA 820 million euros (analysts’ forecast around 833 mln)

* Lafarge q2 sales 3.540 billion euros

* Lafarge says sees demand increasing for full year with market growth of 1-4 percent and higher prices overall

* 3.2 billion euro guidance

* Lafarge says that on standalone basis and unconnected with Holcim merger it would have expected 2015 EBITDA about 4 pct below the low end of 3.0-3.2 bln euro guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.