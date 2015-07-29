BRIEF-Lafarge sees 2015 market growth of 1-4 percent and higher prices overall

July 29 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Lafarge Q2 EBITDA 820 million euros (analysts’ forecast around 833 mln)

* Lafarge q2 sales 3.540 billion euros

* Lafarge says sees demand increasing for full year with market growth of 1-4 percent and higher prices overall

* 3.2 billion euro guidance

* Lafarge says that on standalone basis and unconnected with Holcim merger it would have expected 2015 EBITDA about 4 pct below the low end of 3.0-3.2 bln euro guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)