BRIEF-Mediatel to sell Elterix as part of reorganization of activities
July 29, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mediatel to sell Elterix as part of reorganization of activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed agreement to sell its entire 99.71 percent stake (58,190,381 shares) in Elterix SA to Cyprus-based Acerius Trading Limited, on July 9

* Sale is due to company’s plans to resign from provision of services of voice exchange with domestic and foreign telecommunications companies, which was the main business activity of Elterix SA

* To focus now on delivery of services based on optical fibre infrastructure owned by Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

