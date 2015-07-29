FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Pets at Home: LFL sales miss estimate
#Hot Stocks
July 29, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Pets at Home: LFL sales miss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Pet shop group Pets at Home down c.5 pct, one of the top losers on the FTSE-250 midcap index

** 1Q16 LFL sales of 1.7 pct vs. analysts est of c.3 pct

** LFL sales partially offset by a poor season for Health & Hygiene products and very hot weather in July

** “The weather contributed to it more negative than we had planned so it had effect on our like-for-like by about 0.9 percent in total,” CEO Nick Wood said

** Stock, up almost 40 pct YTD, is trading on 16.8x cal’ 16E PE, at c.8 pct premium to the UK General Retail sector (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

