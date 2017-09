July 29 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Tuesday it had transferred player Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr to Charlton Athletic FC

* Deal value of up to 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million)

* Company holds a certain percentage in potential future added value

Source text: bit.ly/1Iq8wLw

Further company coverage: