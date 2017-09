July 29 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA :

* Q2 group sales at 135.48 million euros ($149.45 million), up by 12.16 percent compared with a year ago

* Q2 EBITDA at 9.46 million euros versus 8.68 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit at 5.01 million euros versus 5.05 million euros year ago

* Maintains its FY 2015 guidance

