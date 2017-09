July 30 (Reuters) - Vostok New Ventures Ltd :

* Avito AB Q2 revenues of 1.57 billion roubles ($28.3 million), up 47 pct compared with Q2 2014 (1.07 billion roubles)

* Avito AB Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin of 50.5 pct or 794 million roubles ($14.3 million), compared with Q2 2014 (adjusted EBITDA margin of 53.2 pct or 569 million roubles)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)