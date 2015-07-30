FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE urges Art New Media, De Molen, Progres Investment to publish Q1 and FY 2014 reports
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE urges Art New Media, De Molen, Progres Investment to publish Q1 and FY 2014 reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to exclude Art New Media SA, De Molen SA and Progres Investment SA shares from trade on NewConnect as of Aug. 19 unless they publish their financial reports for Q1 2015 and full year 2014

* The deadline for publication of reports is Aug. 17

* WSE resolved to suspend trading of shares of Art New Media, De Molen and Progres Investment until Aug. 17

Source text: bit.ly/1ItcG9S

bit.ly/1DQQssL

bit.ly/1JxbWRO

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

