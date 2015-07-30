FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib meets key efficacy endpoints after 24 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Said on Wednesday its JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib meets key efficacy endpoints, shows ACR70 responses up to 39 pct, and maintains safety profile after 24 weeks of treatment in DARWIN 1 Phase 2B study

* Up to 64 pct of patients achieved DAS28(CRP) remission or low disease state, all doses and regimens statistically significant at week 24

* Safety profile consistent with data at week 12: increased hemoglobin, higher increases in HDL than LDL, no change to lymphocyte counts

