BRIEF-Galapagos JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib meets key efficacy endpoints after 24 weeks

* Said on Wednesday its JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib meets key efficacy endpoints, shows ACR70 responses up to 39 pct, and maintains safety profile after 24 weeks of treatment in DARWIN 1 Phase 2B study

* Up to 64 pct of patients achieved DAS28(CRP) remission or low disease state, all doses and regimens statistically significant at week 24

* Safety profile consistent with data at week 12: increased hemoglobin, higher increases in HDL than LDL, no change to lymphocyte counts

