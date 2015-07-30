FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Social Commerce Group: successful further placement of all shares from capital increase
#Financials
July 30, 2015

BRIEF-Social Commerce Group: successful further placement of all shares from capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30(Reuters) - Social Commerce Group SE :

* Said on Wednesday after the completion of the capital increase from authorized capital, manages successful further placement of all shares from the capital increase

* The last of the 250,000 new shares at an amount of 10 euros per share could be successfully placed

* With the capital increase, including the further placement, the Company generated a net cash inflow of around 2.2 million euros ($2.41 million)

$1 = 0.9140 euros Gdynia Newsroom

