BRIEF-Social Commerce Group: successful further placement of all shares from capital increase

July 30(Reuters) - Social Commerce Group SE :

* Said on Wednesday after the completion of the capital increase from authorized capital, manages successful further placement of all shares from the capital increase

* The last of the 250,000 new shares at an amount of 10 euros per share could be successfully placed

* With the capital increase, including the further placement, the Company generated a net cash inflow of around 2.2 million euros ($2.41 million)

