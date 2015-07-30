BRIEF-Bonifiche Ferraresi reports H1 net profit at EUR 0.7 mln in line with H1 2014; proposes capital increase

July 30(Reuters) - Societa per la Bonifica dei Terreni Ferraresi e per Imprese Agricole SpA (Bonifiche Ferraresi) :

* Reported on Wednesday its H1 net profit at 0.7 million euros ($767,620.00) in line with H1 2014

* H1 production value at 8.1 million euros versus 6.7 million euros a year ago

* Proposes capital increase of maximum 32 million euros, premium included, by issuing new ordinary shares of nominal value of 1,03 euro per share

* Shares to be offered to shareholders as an option right in proportion to the number of shares held

* Subscription deadline will be established by the extraordinary shareholders meeting but will not be later than Dec. 31, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1LSxwR4

