BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO: no "immediate plans" to sell Magneti Marelli, may in future
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO: no "immediate plans" to sell Magneti Marelli, may in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:

* there are “no immediate plans” to divest components maker Magneti Marelli, there may be plans “in future”

* sees company breaking even in Brazil by end of the year

* to launch Maserati Levante SUV in first half of 2016

* wants to narrow gap in labour costs with Ford, GM in ongoing labour talks

* favours profit-sharing for UAW workers, believes in “wealth generation where wealth exists” Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer says:

* sees 2015 Maserati sales flat or close to last year’s levels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
