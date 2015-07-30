BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO: no "immediate plans" to sell Magneti Marelli, may in future

July 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:
* there are “no immediate plans” to divest components maker Magneti Marelli, there may be plans “in future”
* sees company breaking even in Brazil by end of the year
* to launch Maserati Levante SUV in first half of 2016
* wants to narrow gap in labour costs with Ford, GM in ongoing labour talks
* favours profit-sharing for UAW workers, believes in “wealth generation where wealth exists” Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer says:
* sees 2015 Maserati sales flat or close to last year's levels Further company coverage: