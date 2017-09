BRIEF-Altarea H1 net profit group share falls 19.4% to 53.0 mln euros

July 31 (Reuters) - Altarea SCA :

* Reported on Thursday consolidated H1 revenue of 724.7 million euros ($793.1 million), up 19.5 percent

* Said consolidated H1 net profit group share amounted to 53.0 million euros, down 19.4 percent

* Said Group EPRA NAV amounted to 1,502.0 million euros, down 8.2 percent

* Said Real Estate FFO was up 11.3 percent at 100.0 million euros

* Sees a significant increase in the 2015 published FFO as well as a dividend above 10.00 euros per share

* Sees exceptional pipeline: 24.75 million square foot (2.3 million square meters, up 4.2 percent) and 10.5 billion euros (up 7.6 percent)

