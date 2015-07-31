FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania's Fondul Proprietatea completes fifth share buyback programme
July 31, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Romania's Fondul Proprietatea completes fifth share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Romania’s investment fund Fondul Proprietatea Sa

* Says it has completed fifth share buyback programme

* Says it bought 1.9 percent of its own shares for 193.5 million lei excluding brokerage fees.

* Says weighted average price was approximately 0.8501 lei ($0.2117) per share

* Says will ask shareholders to approve the cancelation of the repurchased shares, in a bid to narrow the discount between its net asset value and its share price.

* Says sixth buyback programme to start soon after cancelation.

* For more details see Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0155 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

