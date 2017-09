July 31(Reuters) - Krezus SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 2014/2015 (Dec. 1, 2014 to May 31, 2015) revenue of 299.1 million zlotys

* H1 2014/2015 operating loss was 4.3 million zlotys

* H1 2014/2015 net loss was 4.2 million zlotys

* Does not provide comparative data due to change of accounting period

