FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German auto makers agree deal to buy Nokia HERE -sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

German auto makers agree deal to buy Nokia HERE -sources

Edward Taylor

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A consortium of German premium carmakers has agreed a deal to buy Nokia’s mapping business HERE, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The consortium of Daimler BMW and Volkswagen’s premium division Audi, has agreed to pay close to 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion), one of the people said.

Daimler declined to comment while BMW, Audi and Nokia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nokia is shedding the maps business as it focuses on integrating its 15.6 billion-euro purchase of Alcatel Lucent , a deal that will create the world’s second largest network equipment maker.

The Finnish company announced a strategic review of its navigation business in April, setting up an auction process that pitted Germany’s premium automakers against Internet rivals from the United States and China, who have now pulled back. ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer, Eric Auchard and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.