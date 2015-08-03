FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MDM Bank gets second tranche of subordinated credit for RUB 4.5 bln
August 3, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MDM Bank gets second tranche of subordinated credit for RUB 4.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 3(Reuters) - MDM Bank :

* Receives second tranche of subordinated credit of 4.5 billion roubles ($72.99 million) for ten-year period under recapitalisation programme

* The funds have been provided by the bank’s future main shareholders, co-owners of BIN Group, Mikail Shishkhanov and Mikhail Gutseriev

* Converts first tranche of the credit of 3 billion roubles, received in June, into first level capital

* Following conversion, the credit is accounted in the main capital of the bank (N. 1.1)

Further company coverage:

$1 = 61.6500 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

