Aug 3 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Suspends trading of Fenghua Soletech AG, JJ Auto AG, Sadovaya Group SA and Westa ISIC SA until the day after the companies publish their financial statements for the 2014 fiscal year

