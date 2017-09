BRIEF-Fagron H1 turnover increased 16.6 pct to 243.8 mln euros

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fagron NV :

* H1 turnover increased 16.6 pct to 243.8 million euros ($266.8 million) versus 209.1 million euros year ago

* H1 REBITDA increased 17.9 pct to 65.6 million euros or 26.9 pct of turnover

* H1 net profit 25.0 million euros versus 24.5 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 63.1 million euros versus 53.2 million euros year ago

* Confirms outlook for 2015 and expects to realize turnover of at least 500 million euros, with a REBITDA margin of 26 pct