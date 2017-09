August 4 (Reuters) - I.Ceram SA :

* Reported on Friday H1 revenue amounted to 705,000 euros ($771,482), almost flat compared to 703,000 euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss grew from 123,000 euros to a loss of 687,000 euros

* H1 net loss group share grew from 142,000 euros to a loss of 761,000 euros

* Confirms perspectives

Source text: bit.ly/1HnhVT4

