LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa is set to print a 500M 60-year non-call 5.5-year hybrid bond at 5.25% yield, according to a lead on the deal.

Orderbooks are over 1.6bn.

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, together with BNP Paribas and HSBC as joint bookrunners.

The new deal will have 50% equity credit from S&P and is expected to be rated BB.

The deal is expected to price later this afternoon.