BRIEF-Novacyt secures up to 5 million euros in bond financing

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* Secures up to 5 million euros in bond financiang in private placement of bonds subscribed to by YA Global Master SPV Ltd

* Board of Directors approved on July 31 the principle of the issue of 20 OCABSA issuance rights that can be exercised at Novacyt's discretion in a series of tranches over the next 36 months, representing a bond issue amounting to a maximum of 5 million euros, as part of a private placement