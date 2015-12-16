FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recylex completes continuation plan
December 16, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recylex completes continuation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Recylex SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the Paris Commercial Court ascertained that the company’s continuation plan has been duly completed

* 58 million euros ($63.4 million) repaid, including 42 million euros under the initial plan and 16 million euros added as a result of legal proceedings

* Group is continuing its discussions concerning the search of a combined package consisting of funding for the new production project in the Lead segment and funding for the working capital requirement of the Group’s German perimeter

