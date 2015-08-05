FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Indra says agrees with unions on up to 1,750 job cuts
#IT Services & Consulting
August 5, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Indra says agrees with unions on up to 1,750 job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s Indra Sistemas Sa

* Says it has reached preliminary agreement with unions over job cuts of up to 1,750 staff in Spain

* Says lay-offs to take place up unil Dec. 31 2016

* Indra had previously flagged it would cut 1,850 jobs in Spain as part of worldwide staff cuts of around 3,000, or 8 percent of company’s workforce

* Unions said on Wednesday the agreement with Indra would involve some staff being reassigned and taking early retirement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
