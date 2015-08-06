FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Court approves amendments to VEF Radiotehnika RRR legal protection process action plan
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
August 6, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Court approves amendments to VEF Radiotehnika RRR legal protection process action plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 6(Reuters) - VEF Radiotehnika RRR :

* Said on Wednesday the Riga City Kurzeme District Court has approved amendments to VEF Radiotehnika RRR legal protection process action plan (June 11) on July 10

* Company expects to receive additional income on disposal of administrative buildings with land

* Expected net proceeds from the aforementioned sale of the property are estimated at 945,000 euros ($1.03 million) and the receipt will be provided no later that in 9 month of action plan

* In addition, it intends to dispose of two more plots of land Source text - bit.ly/1P7AqBt

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9169 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.