BRIEF-Court approves amendments to VEF Radiotehnika RRR legal protection process action plan

Aug. 6(Reuters) - VEF Radiotehnika RRR :

* Said on Wednesday the Riga City Kurzeme District Court has approved amendments to VEF Radiotehnika RRR legal protection process action plan (June 11) on July 10

* Company expects to receive additional income on disposal of administrative buildings with land

* Expected net proceeds from the aforementioned sale of the property are estimated at 945,000 euros ($1.03 million) and the receipt will be provided no later that in 9 month of action plan

* In addition, it intends to dispose of two more plots of land Source text - bit.ly/1P7AqBt

