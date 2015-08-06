FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KBC Groep Q2 net profit doubles to 666 million euros
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KBC Groep Q2 net profit doubles to 666 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* First half of 2015 generates a firm 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) of profit

* Q2 IFRS net profit of 666 million euros versus 334 million euros a year ago

* Q2 IFRS net interest income 1.09 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros year ago

* Q2 IFRS total income 2.01 billion euros versus 1.53 billion euros a year ago

* Q2 net interest income remained firm, but net interest margin narrowed from 2.10 pct to 2.06 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.