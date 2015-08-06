BRIEF-Hungary's Magyar Telekom expects stable earnings, revenue through 2017

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom

* Hungary’s Magyar Telekom says targets capex at 80 billion forints ($282.31 million) in 2017 versus 105 billion this year - presentation

* Magyar Telekom says targets broadly stable revenue excluding energy business by 2017 - presentation

* Magyar Telekom says targets EBITDA of around 185 billion forints in 2017 vs 181.2 billion in 2014; 0-3 pct drop expected this year - presentation

* Magyar Telekom published Q2 results on Wednesday Further company coverage: ($1 = 283.3800 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Pravin Char)