Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc

* CFO sees dairy prices continuing to decline across the second half, prices ‘certainly on a downward trajectory’

* CFO says improvement in UK/Irish consumer food business as wage growth exceeds inflation, expects trend to continue

* CFO sees acquisition activity accelerating in H2, sees bolt-on acquisitions ‘more material in nature’ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)