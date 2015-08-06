FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Poundland: gains on Jefferies upgrade
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 6, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Poundland: gains on Jefferies upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Discount retailer Poundland jumps 2 pct on healthy volumes, one of the top FTSE 250 risers

** Jefferies raises rating on stock, down c.18 pct from peak until Wednesday close, to “buy” vs “underperform”

** PT raised to 400p from 260p

** Broker expects Poundland to acquire at least 170 99p Stores

** In Feb, co had agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores. However, the deal is subject to a investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog, which is due to report in Oct.

** Analysts, however, cautions on Poundland’s rapid saturation of its core UK market, where growth at discounters have slowed down amid signs of a fight back from Britain’s “big four” supermarkets.

** Stock, which is up c.8 pct YTD, currently trading at 353p (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.