BRIEF-Vimpelcom CEO says no break-up fee in Italy JV deal

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom:

* CEO says too early to comment on antitrust remedies to Italian joint venture deal, no breakup fee for either side if regulators demand overly severe remedies as a condition

* CEO says wants Italian JV to be a convergent player in Italy, too early to comment on revenue synergies

* CFO says hasn’t had conversations about what to do with debt in Italian venture

* CFO says one rating agency has indicated it will increase wind rating outlook to positive after deal

* CFO says too early to comment on JV’s dividend policy

* executive says will continue to selectively monetise towers portfolio over time

* executive says no foundation to reports of private equity involvement in Italian deal

* executive says Italy JV deal gives parent companies a “buy sell mechanism” after 3 years from completion to address potential strategic disagreements Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)