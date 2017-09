BRIEF-Sygnity Q3 net profit down at 1.5 mln zlotys

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 2014/2015 revenue of 103.8 million zlotys ($27.0 million) versus 120.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 2.3 million zlotys versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 1.5 million zlotys versus 4.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1-Q3 EBITDA of 20.6 million zlotys, Q3 EBITDA 5.8 million zlotys

* The order backlog for implementation in Q4 2014/2015 recorded until July 28 is worth 102.6 million zlotys

* 2015/2016 order backlog of 156.6 million zlotys versus 235 million zlotys a year ago

