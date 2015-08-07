FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rostelecom extends derivative agreement with Deutsche Bank
August 7, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom extends derivative agreement with Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 7(Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the extension of a derivative agreement with Deutsche Bank

* The agreement, which was originally signed in Oct. 2013 as part of the deal which saw Deutsche Bank acquire 1.35 pct of Rostelecom ordinary shares, provides Rostelecom and Deutsche Bank with call and put options that entitles the company to a portion of an increase in share value, and protects Deutsche Bank in the event of a decrease in share price

* The agreement has been extended to Dec. 1, 2017

Source text - bit.ly/1T9DqOa

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
