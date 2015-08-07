BRIEF-Rostelecom extends derivative agreement with Deutsche Bank

Aug. 7(Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the extension of a derivative agreement with Deutsche Bank

* The agreement, which was originally signed in Oct. 2013 as part of the deal which saw Deutsche Bank acquire 1.35 pct of Rostelecom ordinary shares, provides Rostelecom and Deutsche Bank with call and put options that entitles the company to a portion of an increase in share value, and protects Deutsche Bank in the event of a decrease in share price

* The agreement has been extended to Dec. 1, 2017

