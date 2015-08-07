BRIEF-Natra signs bridge financing for 5.2 mln euros as part of restructuring process

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Natra SA :

* Said on Thursday that the financial restructuring contract was signed by the creditors of the financing contract of 2013, representing 100 percent of amount pending amortization and by 100 percent of the creditors that provided financing in 2014

* Signed bridge financing for 5.2 million euros ($5.7 million) as part of the final operation in a financial restructuring of Natra group

* After the operation Natra and the entities participating in the financial restructuring will continue to work together on closing the overall operation, which is expected to take place in the coming months

