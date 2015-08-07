FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MNI raises its stake in IBS Netshops.pl to 80.70 percent
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 7, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MNI raises its stake in IBS Netshops.pl to 80.70 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl SA (IBS Netshops.pl) :

* Said on Thursday that on July 31 MNI SA bought 795,000 series A shares of the company

* Prior to the transaction MNI held 48.40 percent stake in company

* After transaction MNI holds 1.986.250 shares of the company representing a 80.70 percent stake in IBS Netshops.pl

* On July 31, First Class SA sold all 130,000 shares held in IBS Netshops.pl representing 5.28 percent stake

* On July 31, Agata Piechocka sold her entire 14.02 percent stake (345,000 shares) in IBS Netshops.pl

* On July 31, Maroso Consultancy Limited sold its entire 13 percent stake (320,000 shares) in IBS Netshops.pl

Source text for Eikon: and and and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.