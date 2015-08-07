BRIEF-Lar Espana raises 135 mln euros in capital increase

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Thursday that it had raised 135.0 million euros ($147.5 million) as the total of 19,967,756 new shares had been subscribed in the capital increase
* The new shares subscribed in preferential subscription period and additional new shares requested represent the demand of 9.2 times those on offer
* As a result, the company will not open a discretionary allotment period Source text for Eikon:
