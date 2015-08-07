FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lar Espana raises 135 mln euros in capital increase
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lar Espana raises 135 mln euros in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Thursday that it had raised 135.0 million euros ($147.5 million) as the total of 19,967,756 new shares had been subscribed in the capital increase

* The new shares subscribed in preferential subscription period and additional new shares requested represent the demand of 9.2 times those on offer

* As a result, the company will not open a discretionary allotment period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9154 euros Gdynia Newsroom

