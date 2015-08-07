FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBR suspends Pharmacy Chain 36.6 additional share issue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CBR suspends Pharmacy Chain 36.6 additional share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 7(Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6

* The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has suspended additional share issue of Pharmacy Chain 36.6, conducted under the merger with A.v.e Group, CBR said on Thursday

* CBR did not give any reason for its decision. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 representative, responsible for investor relations, was unavailable for comment on Friday morning

* The additional share issue is conducted under merger of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 and A.v.e Group, A.v.e Group is paying for the additional shares with its assets

* In July Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said it has placed 62.25 pct of the additional share issue, or 871,450,868 shares, at 13.95 roubles ($0.2185) under pre-emptive right and 15.50 roubles in open subscription

* The companies, which have the same main shareholders, will be merged under 36.6 brand, A.v.e Group will have operational management

* A.v.e Group currently manages Gorzdrav and A.v.e. networks

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 63.8550 roubles Reported by Moscow Newsroom, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
