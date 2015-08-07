FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OPTeam signs 3-party agreement regarding sale of Polskie ePlatnosci shares
#IT Services & Consulting
August 7, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OPTeam signs 3-party agreement regarding sale of Polskie ePlatnosci shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - OPTeam SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a three-party agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych SA and Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci SA (Polskie ePlatnosci SA)

* The agreement regulates the terms and conditions of the cooperation and protection of the confidential information maintained by Polskie ePlatnosci SA whilst looking for an investor interested in acquiring its shares

* Plans to make a bid for shares of Polskie ePlatnosci SA and might exercise its preemptive rights to acquire them

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
