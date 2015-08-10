FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Modecom appoints new chairmen of management, supervisory boards
August 10, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Modecom appoints new chairmen of management, supervisory boards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Modecom SA :

* Said on Saturday that it appointed Jakub Lozowski as the company’s chairman of the management board Source text for Eikon:

* On Friday it reported that Jakub Lozowski resigned as the company’s chairman of the supervisory board as of Aug. 8

* Waldemar Giersz resigned as the company’s chairman of the management board and subsequently he was appointed as the chairman of the company’s supervisory board

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
