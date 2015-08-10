FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-exceet Group H1 sales down 4.6 pct to EUR 88.6 mln
#Semiconductors
August 10, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-exceet Group H1 sales down 4.6 pct to EUR 88.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - exceet Group SE :

* Said on Friday H1 revenue reached 88.6 million euros ($97 million)(H1 2014: 92.9 million euros) representing a decline of 4.6 pct

* Said achieved EBITDA of 4.2 million euros(4.8 pct of net sales) compared to 8.9 million euros (9.6 pct of net sales) in H1 2014

* On June 30 exceet’s order backlog amounted to 85.2 million euros which is 2.4 pct lower as of Dec. 31, 2014 (87.3 million euros)

* is envisaging H2 2015 sales and profitability well above level seen in H1 2015

* For current FY, total sales should most probably surpass figure for 2014, but sustaining EBITDA margin level of preceding year will be challenging

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9118 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
