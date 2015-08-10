BRIEF-Banif H1 net result swings to profit of 16.1 million euros

Aug. 10 (Reuters) - Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Announced on Friday its H1 results, with net result swinging to profit of 16.1 million euros ($17.7 million) against loss of 97.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net interest income of 55.9 million euros vs 44.7 million euros year ago

* Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio CRD IV/CRR flat at 8.4 pct at end-June vs 8.4 pct at end-June 2014

* Loans-To-Deposits Ratio at 105.8 pct at end-June (105.5 pct year ago)

