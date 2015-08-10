BUZZ-Aggreko: broker upgrade offers some relief

** Power provider Aggreko up 2.5pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index, and off last week’s multi-year lows

** Barclays upgrades stock to “overweight” from “equalweight”, sets new PT of 1280p, which is 17 pct above the current level

** Broker believes the majority of possible bad news has materialised and co’s revised strategy is sensible

** Aggreko fell over 5 pct on Aug 6 following results in which company warned of a challenging 2016

** Stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this year (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)