BRIEF-Viborg Haandbold Klub proposes new name and business focus

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :

* Proposes name change to Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015

* Proposes the company business is to run investment, trade and consultancy operations, including to buy and sell securities of public and private companies as well as properties in Denmark and abroad

* Current company business is to operate professional handball activities as well as trade and invest in real estate related to professional handball

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)