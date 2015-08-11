FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kerdos Group unit buys Meng Drogerie+ SA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group unit buys Meng Drogerie+ SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Monday that its wholly owned unit, DC Service GmbH, and BB Royal Holding SA terminated the investment deal from June 1 for acquisition of Meng Drogerie+ Sarl (Meng) by DC Service GmbH

* Meng Drogerie+ Sarl changed its legal form to Meng Drogerie+ SA (Meng)

* Parties decided to sign new investment agreement and DC Service GmbH bought 20,562 shares or 37.49 percent stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA for 4.9 million euros ($5.4 million), raising its stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA to 87.28 percent (47,874 shares)

* DC Service GmbH signed also a deal with Dawid Sukacz for acquisition of 6,977 shares representing 12.72 percent stake in Meng for 1,653,549 euros

* After the transactions, DC Service GmbH holds 100 percent stake (54,851 shares) in Meng

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9105 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.