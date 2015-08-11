BRIEF-Kerdos Group unit buys Meng Drogerie+ SA

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Monday that its wholly owned unit, DC Service GmbH, and BB Royal Holding SA terminated the investment deal from June 1 for acquisition of Meng Drogerie+ Sarl (Meng) by DC Service GmbH

* Meng Drogerie+ Sarl changed its legal form to Meng Drogerie+ SA (Meng)

* Parties decided to sign new investment agreement and DC Service GmbH bought 20,562 shares or 37.49 percent stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA for 4.9 million euros ($5.4 million), raising its stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA to 87.28 percent (47,874 shares)

* DC Service GmbH signed also a deal with Dawid Sukacz for acquisition of 6,977 shares representing 12.72 percent stake in Meng for 1,653,549 euros

* After the transactions, DC Service GmbH holds 100 percent stake (54,851 shares) in Meng

