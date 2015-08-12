FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pamapol's management comments on tender offer by Amerykanka Struktura
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pamapol's management comments on tender offer by Amerykanka Struktura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management board issued an opinion regarding tender offer for 6,642,200 shares (21.13 percent stake) of Pamapol announced on July 24 by Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. SKA

* Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. SKA announced the tender offer as it exceeded a 66 percent stake in company on June 5, following transfer of 52.58 percent stake in Pamapol by Pawel Szataniak and Mariusz Szataniak to Amerykanka Struktura

* Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. SKA currently it owns a 78.87 percent stake in Pamapol

* Said that in opinion of its management the tender will not influence the company’s interests and development, but the tender price of 1.15 zloty per company’s share does not reflect the fair value of Pamapol

Source text for Eikon: Source text for announcement from June 5:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7888 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

