Aug 12 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc :

* Directorate change

* Shirley Garrood, company’s senior independent director, has been appointed deputy chairman of Esure Group Plc

* Appointment of Martin Pike as non-exec director will be effective from 12 August 2015